Item Collection Vol. 2 sets its sights on a November release

We were totally into the first Irem Collection when it launched towards the end of 2023, so it’s fitting that Volume 2 is about ready to drop, almost exactly a year later, thanks to ININ and partners.

Scheduled for a November 14th release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Item Collection Vol. 2 will include a trio of Irem shooting classics: GunForce I, GunForce II and Air Duel. So if you’re in the mood for a little side scrolling Contra-style action or a retro top down shmup, Volume 2 should cover most of your bases.

The digital version will set players back $24.99, though for the physical collection types, there will be a limited $34.99 boxed edition (4000 copies) and an even more limited $89.99 edition (only 2000 copies) thanks to Strictly Limited Games.

See some screens, more info and the debut trailer for Item Collection Vol. 2 below! Hit up the official site here as well: https://www.iningames.com/games/irem-collection-vol-2

Item Collection Vol. 2 screens:

Irem Collection Volume 2 – Debut Trailer:



Can you hear the bustling sound of the arcades? ININ, Tozai Games, Irem, and Strictly Limited Games revive the exhilarating atmosphere of 90s arcade action with the next chapter of the Irem Collection. The run and gun masterpieces GunForce, and GunForce II bundled with speedy shoot ‘em up Air Duel are blasting their way onto your console. Enlist a friend, reload, and join the GunForce, or take the fight into the skies in Air Duel! Irem Collection Volume 2 is classic arcade action at its best. Are you ready to take a pixel-perfect action-filled dive into arcade nostalgia? The digital edition of this excellent shooter triple threat is landing on the console of your choice, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on the 14th of November for only $24.99/€24,99! Are you craving more of a physical touch to your games? Then Strictly Limited is sure to satisfy your itch with their exclusive physical limited editions. Interested? Then stick around till the end for more info on those! Irem: An Arcade Legacy

A mainstay in the arcades of the 80s and 90s, Irem’s games were renowned for their high difficulty level, gorgeous pixel art, and fast-paced action. Many a quarter or 100 yen coin was spent trying to beat Irem’s extremely challenging but even more addictive masterpieces, earning them the respect of arcade aficionados not just at home in Japan but worldwide. After last year’s Volume 1, this 2nd volume keeps up the high octane momentum with three more shooters: GunForce I and II turn you into a one-, or if you grab a friend, two-man army on an explosive mission to save the world! Once you’ve saved the surface the skies await in Air Duel. Hop into a helicopter gunship or a fighter jet and clean up the air! All Volumes of the Irem Collection come with a variety of extra features: Rewind and Save-states for a more forgiving experience are an option but if you want to really test your skills shoot for the high score in classic mode and rise through the online leaderboards! Show the world what you’re made of! Strictly Limited, in collaboration with ININ, Tozai, and Irem, is bringing to life physical and exclusive, highly limited boxed editions of the Irem Collection Volume 2. These collector’s editions will be exclusively available through Strictly Limited. Strictly Limited is giving IREM Collection Volume 2 the boxed legacy it deserves, with two unique limited editions available for pre-order exclusively via the Strictly Limited Games online shop. The Limited Edition is limited to a maximum of 4,000 copies for Nintendo Switch, 1,500 for PlayStation 4, and 1,500 for PlayStation 5 at a price of $34.99/34,99 €, including a colorful game manual. The Collector’s Edition is limited to a maximum of 2000 copies for Nintendo Switch, 999 for PlayStation 4, and 999 for PlayStation 5 for $89.99/89,99 €, including lots of additional collectibles: Game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5

Collector’s Edition Box

Colorful Game Manual

Original Soundtrack

Visual Compendium

Collectors Coin

Marquee Stickers

Reversible Poster

DIY Game Packaging Reproduction

Arcade/Game Flyer Reprints