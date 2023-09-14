Nintendo eShop Update: Mortal Kombat 1, Solar Ash

The latest Nintendo Direct goes live very shortly, so expect this list to be missing a surprise release or two, but it’s still another huge slate of games arriving on the Switch.
The highlight? Mortal Kombat 1, which sees the return of iconic fighting franchise to the Switch. Benny was a huge fan of it on PS5, so it’ll be interesting to see how well the game plays here.
See the full list of new games below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes and fatalities! Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Start your fighting journey on Sept. 19. Pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 to get playable character Shang Tsung and Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for Shang Tsung and access to the game five days early.
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – Wings of the Heart take flight once more. A remastered collection of both Baten Kaitos games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, is coming to Nintendo Switch! These emotional journeys feature a distinct card-based RPG system where split-second decisions edge you closer to victory. What revelations will come to light in the skies above and the lands below? Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster soars onto Nintendo Switch today!
- Gloomhaven – Lead your mercenaries to riches or doom in this adaptation of the hit board game, featuring turn-based card battles with RPG elements. You’ll explore cursed dungeons with unsavory mercenaries, choose from 17 different characters and learn more than 1,000 unique abilities. Hone your deck, set up synergies and face an ever-growing challenge where each choice matters. Gloomhaven launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 18. Pre-orders for the Mercenaries Edition and Gold Edition are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
Digital Spotlight
- Fancy Footwork – National Dance Day is swinging by on Sept. 16, so shimmy into your dancing shoes and get grooving in Just Dance 2023 Edition! Grab up to five friends* and play online like you’re all in the same room with Private Group sessions of your favorite Just Dance hits. The party doesn’t stop there – Just Dance 2024 Edition will be available on Oct. 24, featuring 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits to viral internet bops and even original songs! If you or your friends own the 2023 or 2024 Edition of Just Dance, all players are connected on the same platform and can bust a move together online to keep the rhythm going year-round!
DLC:
- The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet – Step out of the Paldea region as you take a school trip to the land of Kitakami. Even more Pokémon, places, and stories await in this 2-part DLC** for the Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game! In Part 1: The Teal Mask, join a special school trip to the land of Kitakami and learn about the local legend of the Loyal Three Pokémon. Your base of operations will be Mossui Town, a communal hub where locals gather and shop among picturesque fields and rice paddies. Visit Kitakami Hall to the East of the village and experience the traditional Festival of Masks. Encounter the newly-discovered Legendary Pokémon Ogrepon as you unravel local folktales. Part 1: The Teal Mask is available now, and Part 2: The Indigo Disk has a planned release date of winter 2023. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
Activities:
- Ready to Head Back to School with Mario? – A new reward is here! This colorful bag features a selection of Super Mario characters on one side and the classic Super Mario series logo on the other. You can also fold it into a familiar “Question Mark Box” pocket that makes it easy to take Mario and friends wherever you go! Redeem 800 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** for this colorful shopping bag. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/
- Adventure Awaits in Azoria! – Celebrate the launch of Fae Farm and show off your love for the game with these charming wallpapers, now available on My Nintendo! To redeem the Teal Set, visit https://my.nintendo.com/
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- SQUARE ENIX TGS Sale – Celebrate the return of Tokyo Game Show with some great deals on SQUARE ENIX titles! This sale ends Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- AK-xolotl
- All That Remains: Part 1
- Another Crusade – Available Sept. 15
- Arcade Archives ZING ZING ZIP
- Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party – Available Sept. 15
- Big Adventure: Trip To Europe 4 Collector’s Edition
- Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles – Available Sept. 15
- Candlebook Island
- Champion of Fighters
- City of Beats
- Cube Merge 2048
- DYNABLASTER
- Elasto Mania Trilogy Pack
- Enraged Red Ogre
- Finger Football: Goal in One + Two
- Forest Crash Party
- Fresh Start
- HexaWars – Available Sept. 15
- Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party
- Isekai Rondo
- Labyrinth
- League of Champions Soccer 2024 – Available Sept. 15
- Lies as a Starting Point
- Love Love School Days
- Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator – Available Sept. 16
- Mugen Souls Double Pack
- Mugen Souls Z
- NASCAR Arcade Rush – Available Sept. 15
- Nathan Jones and The Eternal Myth
- Persha and the Magic Labyrinth -Arabian Nyaights- – Available Sept. 19
- Pinocchio: Interactive Book
- Princess Bubble Story – Available Sept. 15
- Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2 – Available Sept. 15
- qrth-phyl – Available Sept. 15
- Raindrop Sprinters
- Rayland 2 – Available Sept. 20
- Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case
- Retro Revengers
- River Pirates
- RPG Alchemy
- Sakura MMO Extra – Available Sept. 15
- Show Ball: Tiger Life
- Skyhook
- Solar Ash
- Spectator
- Summum Aeterna
- Super Brawl Rush – Available Sept. 15
- Tattoos and their meanings
- Teocida + Estigma
- The Hunt
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – Available Sept. 19
- The Myth Seekers: The Legacy of Vulcan
- Thunder Ray
- True Virus
- Word Quest
- You Suck at Parking – Available Sept. 19
- Yummy Jewels