Nintendo eShop Update – The Good Life, Jackbox Party Pack 8, Subnautica: Below Zero

Get ready to empty that Nintendo eShop Wallet because there are quite a few new digital releases to check out this week and in the near future for the Nintendo Switch.
A couple options include Dying Light: Platinum Edition, The Good Life, Jackbox Party Pack 8, Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero, A Little Golf Journey, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy and more.
Also, Sora From Kingdom Hearts is officially joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster next week as well.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition – Now you can enjoy Dying Light to the fullest with the richest version of the acclaimed, open-world, zombie survival game! Containing four pieces of DLC and 17 skin bundles, Dying Light: Platinum Edition brings together everything you need to explore all the post-apocalyptic world has to offer. Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master your combat skills to fight monsters of all kinds, both human and the undead. Parkour across roofs, craft weapons and help other survivors while you’re confronting your own nightmares. Drive across Harran as you spread carnage in your buggy, face and survive Bozak’s trials, explore new quarantine zones, and enjoy plenty of new skins and weapons! Dying Light: Platinum Edition will be available on Oct. 19.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 – The eighth installment of the beloved Jackbox Party Pack franchise is here. Five hilarious new games will energize your next game night, holiday party or video call. No extra controllers needed – players use their phones or tablets to play along. Got a bigger group? Play with up to 10 players and up to 10,000 audience members.
- The Good Life – Having accepted a request from The Morning Bell newspaper to “uncover the mystery of a small English town,” Naomi Hayward finds herself in Rainy Woods, far from her home in New York. Upon beginning her investigation, Naomi – camera in hand – soon discovers an inexplicable phenomenon in which the townspeople transform into cats and dogs as night falls. Then, just as she’s looking into that mystery, a murder occurs… Join her as she attempts to reveal the truth about Rainy Woods. The Good Life will be available on Oct. 15.
- Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero – Combining the award-winning game Subnautica with its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero, this Nintendo Switch exclusive allows players to fully immerse themselves in the full mystery surrounding the water world of planet 4546B. Craft equipment, pilot submarines and out-smart wildlife to explore lush coral reefs, volcanoes and cave systems – all while trying to survive in both hostile water zones and frozen terrain.
DLC:
- Sora From KINGDOM HEARTS Is Coming To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – The iconic Keyblade wielder will be the final DLC fighter added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game on Oct. 18, completing an extraordinary, nearly three-year journey of new fighters across video game history joining the game’s roster. Challenger Pack 11 contains Sora as a playable fighter, the new Hollow Bastion stage and a selection of music tracks from the KINGDOM HEARTS franchise. Challenger Pack 11 is part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $29.99 and also includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from the FINAL FANTASY series, Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game and Kazuya from the TEKKEN franchise. Challenger Pack 11 can also be purchased separately for $5.99.*
Activities
- Last Chance To Soar – The Link & Loftwing – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Sweepstakes ends on Oct. 18. This is your last chance to get a legendary collection of prizes, which includes a Link on Loftwing statue and an acrylic panel featuring art from the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game, among other cool keepsakes. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter, with up to three entries total. Five lucky winners will be picked, so enter today!** For more information and to enter, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/bdb50a10b6b3e6d3.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Little Golf Journey
- Aeon Must Die!
- Aliens Drive Me Crazy
- Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt – Available on Oct. 15
- Angry Alligator – Available on Oct. 19
- Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans
- BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad – Available on Oct. 20
- Bonito Days
- Damn Dolls
- Driving World: Italian Job
- DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS
- Duo Zombies – Available on Oct. 19
- Evil Tonight
- Extreme Race – Available on Oct. 16
- Fight of Animals: Arena
- Gleylancer – Available on Oct. 15
- Henchman Story
- Hextones
- Inspector Waffles
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Mercenaries Series Bundle
- Mon Amour
- My Little Ramenbar
- Nira
- Puzzle 9 – Available on Oct. 15
- Red Ronin
- Regency Solitaire – Available on Oct. 19
- Robot Car War: Transform Battle Machines
- Ruin Raiders
- Sheepo – Available on Oct. 20
- Slice of Life
- Spectacular Sparky – Available on Oct. 20
- Star Drives
- Sweets Swap Classic
- Tears of Avia
- The Bear And The Admiral
- The Caligula Effect 2 – Available on Oct. 19
- The Sundew
- Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy
- Wild & Horror Pinball – Available on Oct. 15
- Youtubers Life 2 – Available on Oct. 19
- Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle
* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.